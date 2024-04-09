34,447 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

