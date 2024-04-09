423 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $360.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.