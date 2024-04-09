4,270 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.