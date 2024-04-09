5,070 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $859,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $345,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

