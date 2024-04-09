729 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.22. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.04 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

