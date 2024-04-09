735 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 344,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after acquiring an additional 167,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

