7,493 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.