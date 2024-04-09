97,301 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

