Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,539 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $911.18.

NVDA opened at $871.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $811.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

