ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect ADF Group to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.
ADF Group Price Performance
Shares of DRX stock opened at C$9.79 on Tuesday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$2.09 and a 52-week high of C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$179.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97.
About ADF Group
