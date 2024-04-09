ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect ADF Group to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of DRX stock opened at C$9.79 on Tuesday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$2.09 and a 52-week high of C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$179.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

