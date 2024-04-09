Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.34.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAV stock opened at C$10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.37. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5294748 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

