Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

