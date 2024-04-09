Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.75. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

NYSE AGI opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after buying an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

