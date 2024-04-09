Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 37,712 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $178,754.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,274.23.

On Monday, April 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 269,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 740,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 168,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 225,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

