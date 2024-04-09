Allworth Financial LP Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

