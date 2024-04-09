Allworth Financial LP Has $965,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1,115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.03.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

