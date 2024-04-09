Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $678,000.

VYMI opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

