Allworth Financial LP Sells 144 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

