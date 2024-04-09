Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

ALLY opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

