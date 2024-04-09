Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $139,291,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMR opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.58. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

