Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) & Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Head to Head Analysis

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amer Sports and Levi Strauss & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.68 N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $6.18 billion 1.32 $249.60 million $0.31 66.29

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amer Sports and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amer Sports presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 2.05% 20.68% 6.87%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Amer Sports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear; and cycling equipment. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment also provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands. It also licenses Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets, bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. In addition, the company sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other third-party retail locations. Further, it operates brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

