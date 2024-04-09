American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.