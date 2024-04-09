American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

AEO stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,953 shares of company stock worth $3,511,875 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

