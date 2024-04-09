American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $221.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.30.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.