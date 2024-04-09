American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

NYSE AMT opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.02. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,951,000 after purchasing an additional 790,819 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,584,000 after purchasing an additional 362,215 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

