American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.91.

American Tower stock opened at $188.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

