American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) versus Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Critical Comparison

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 6.38% 16.72% 9.67% Applied UV -51.24% -67.11% -19.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $2.07 billion 0.78 $93.72 million $7.25 14.02 Applied UV $20.14 million 0.02 -$16.58 million ($157.25) -0.01

Risk and Volatility

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied UV has a beta of -1.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Applied UV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Woodmark and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 3 2 0 2.40 Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Woodmark currently has a consensus target price of $93.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given American Woodmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Applied UV.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Applied UV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

