Americana Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,841,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

