Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 170,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $214.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.