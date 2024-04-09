Americana Partners LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $241.79 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

