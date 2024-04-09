Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.