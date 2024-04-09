Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.91.

Amphenol stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

