Analysts Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

