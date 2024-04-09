Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 817.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

