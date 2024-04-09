Analysts Issue Forecasts for State Street Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $76.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.