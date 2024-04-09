Analysts Offer Predictions for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $40.75 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.