Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,065,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

