Analysts Offer Predictions for PlayAGS Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.00 and a beta of 2.40. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

