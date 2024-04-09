Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT at $13.33

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $282.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.84.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $42,854,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $27,189,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.