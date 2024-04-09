Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,320

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320 ($29.36).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.84) to GBX 2,100 ($26.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.03) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.55) to GBX 2,660 ($33.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.03) to GBX 2,520 ($31.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,349 ($29.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,302.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,389.95. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market cap of £118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,042.61, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,434.78%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

