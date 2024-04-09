Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $62.83

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

