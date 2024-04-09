Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$6.13

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Spartan Delta Trading Down 2.9 %
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3617619 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
