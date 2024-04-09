Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Target Price at C$6.41

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVI. Desjardins upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

