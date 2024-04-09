Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $54.65

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

