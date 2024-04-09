Analyzing Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) and Its Rivals

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) is one of 975 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Structure Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A -$89.62 million -53.51 Structure Therapeutics Competitors $2.17 billion $155.29 million -4.73

Structure Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Structure Therapeutics. Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -32.69% -30.50% Structure Therapeutics Competitors -2,608.34% -223.16% -27.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Structure Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Structure Therapeutics Competitors 6131 18200 43156 889 2.57

Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $89.17, suggesting a potential upside of 100.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.61%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

