AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.67 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $553.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.30.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.