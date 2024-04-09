Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Animalcare Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.38. The company has a market cap of £127.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10,400.00 and a beta of 0.54. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.
About Animalcare Group
