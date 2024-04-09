Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Animalcare Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.38. The company has a market cap of £127.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10,400.00 and a beta of 0.54. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

