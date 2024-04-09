Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

