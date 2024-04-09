Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Shares of APO stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $20,417,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

