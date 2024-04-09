Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.4% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.78 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

